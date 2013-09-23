The Family Office Report 2013: Most Popular Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the worldwide family office market. A family office is defined as a wealth management company that focuses on a single HNWI or a small group of selected HNW clients. This report reviews the global family office industry. It also includes family office lists for over 30 countries.



Reasons To Buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world. The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-family-office-report-2013-report.html



Key Highlights



At the end of 2012:



Worldwide wealth held by individuals amounted to US$195 trillion.



There were 16.8 million HNWIs in the world and worldwide HNWI wealth stood at US$66 trillion.



Assets managed by worldwide wealth managers, private banks and family offices totaled US$19.3 trillion. US$8.3 trillion of this was held in offshore centers.



There were more than 5,000 family offices operating globally, the majority of which were based in the US and Europe. This includes 2,700 single family offices (SFOs) managing approximately US$1.7 trillion in assets and 2,300 multi-family offices (MFOs) managing US$800 billion in assets.



Together, the global family office industry managed US$2.5 trillion, which accounted for 13% of global wealth management assets under management (AuM) (US$19.3 trillion) and 3.7% of global HNWI wealth (US$66 trillion).



There were over 2,900 family offices in the US.



Related Report



Ultra HNWIs in Mexico 2013

(http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-mexico-2013-report.html)



There were 2,540 UHNWIs in Mexico. Of this total, there were 16 billionaires, 252 centimillionaires and 2,272 affluent millionaires, as of the end of 2012. The number of UHNWIs in Mexico increased by 19% from 2,129 individuals in 2007 to 2,540 in 2012. The number of billionaires increased by 14%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires rose by 24% and 19% respectively. With US$364 billion in total combined wealth, Mexican UHNWIs held 49% of the total wealth of the countrys HNWIs, which is well above the worldwide average of 30%.



High Net Worth Trends in Mexico 2013 - http://www.researchmoz.us/high-net-worth-trends-in-mexico-2013-report.html



There were approximately 145,000 HNWIs in Mexico at the end of 2012. These HNWIs held US$736 billion in wealth which equates to 43% of total individual wealth held in the country.

Mexican HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period. Mexican HNWI numbers rose by 32% while worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.

In 2012, Mexican HNWI numbers rose by 15.7%, following a moderate growth of 0.4% in 2011.

The strong growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to continue over the forecast period. The total number of Mexican HNWIs is forecast to grow by 47%, to reach over 213,000 in 2017. HNWI wealth will see a larger percentage increase, growing by 54% to reach US$1.1 trillion by 2017.



High Net Worth Trends in Australia 2013 - http://www.researchmoz.us/high-net-worth-trends-in-australia-2013-report.html



There were just over 302,000 HNWIs in Australia in 2012. These HNWIs collectively held US$899 billion in wealth, which equated to 15.5% of the total individual wealth held in the country.

Australian HNWIs overperformed compared to the global average during the review period. Australian HNWI numbers increased by 19.7%. while worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.

In 2012, Australian HNWI numbers rose by 9.9%, following a drop of 2.7% in 2011.

Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected over the forecast period. The total number of Australian HNWIs is forecast to grow by 33%, to reach over 401,887 in 2017. HNWI wealth is projected to grow by 58% to reach US$1,418 billion by 2017.



Ultra HNWIs in the United Kingdom 2013 - http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-the-united-kingdom-2013-report.html



There are 11,139 UHNWIs in the UK. Of this total, there were 95 billionaires, 2,571 centimillionaires and 8,472 affluent millionaires in 2012.

The number of UHNWIs in the UK decreased by 3%, from 11,451 individuals in 2007 to 11,139 in 2012. This was slightly lower than the decrease of 4% recorded by core HNWIs.

The number of billionaires decreased by 9%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires decreased by 4% and 2% respectively.

WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 43%, to reach 15,909 individuals in 2017. This will comprise 107 billionaires, 3,681 centimillionaires and 12,121 affluent millionaires.

With US$1187 billion in total combined wealth, UK UHNWIs hold 42% of the total wealth of the country’s HNWIs, which is in line with the global average of 30%. This reflects the well developed nature of the local wealth market.



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