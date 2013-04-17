The Family Office Report 2013 New Market Research Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Synopsis



This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the worldwide family office market.

A family office is defined as a wealth management company that focuses on a single HNWI or a small group of selected HNW clients.



Summary



This report reviews the global family office industry. It also includes family office lists for over 30 countries.



Scope



Size of the global family office industry in 2012

Lists of major family offices for over 30 countries

Competitive landscape of the global family office sector

Profiles on the world’s largest 20 family offices

Case studies on wealthy European families with single family offices

Future prospects for the family office industry



Key Highlights



At the end of 2012:



Worldwide wealth held by individuals amounted to US$195 trillion.

There were 16.8 million HNWIs in the world and worldwide HNWI wealth stood at US$66 trillion.

Assets managed by worldwide wealth managers, private banks and family offices totaled US$19.3 trillion. US$8.3 trillion of this was held in offshore centers.

There were more than 5,000 family offices operating globally, the majority of which were based in the US and Europe. This includes 2,700 single family offices (SFOs) managing approximately US$1.7 trillion in assets and 2,300 multi-family offices (MFOs) managing US$800 billion in assets.

Together, the global family office industry managed US$2.5 trillion, which accounted for 13% of global wealth management assets under management (AuM) (US$19.3 trillion) and 3.7% of global HNWI wealth (US$66 trillion).

There were over 2,900 family offices in the US.



