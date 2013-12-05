The Family Pet Hospital in Edmond Offers Full Service at One Location

Edmond, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- With three licensed veterinarians on staff, the Family Pet Hospital in Edmond, OK is prepared to handle the care of multiple pets at one time. With a large staff, the hospital can address needs immediately and cut down on waiting time. Less waiting time translates to more immediate care for a pet and quicker release to return home healthy.



The Family Pet Hospital offers a wide range of services:



-Medical: whether a pet needs a quick evaluation or checkup or needs emergency care, the staff can address many issues and provide care accordingly.



-Surgical: if a pet requires surgery of any kind, the veterinarians are prepared to address surgical needs either on a scheduled basis or during an emergency.



-Dental: even the dental needs of a pet can be addressed at the hospital. Dental care tends to be overlooked by owners, but the veterinarians will guarantee proper evaluation and help owners better understand how to care for the dental needs of their pet.



-Laser therapy: this service is not offered at most veterinary clinics and is a great approach for wounds or acute and chronic inflammatory conditions. This type of therapy is the latest in veterinary medicine and is proven to boost the health of animals effectively.



The Family Pet Hospital is a one stop, full service Edmond, OK animal hospital for all pets. Everything from checkups to major surgery to boarding can be provided at one location under the guidance of a caring and friendly staff.



Owners can learn more about proper nutrition and exercise for their pets through a simple checkup and evaluation. Learning more about what a pet needs is crucial for their health and lifestyle, and can lead to more happy and healthy years with a pet. Just one evaluation can change the way owners treat and provide for their pets.



About The Family Pet Hospital

The Family Pet Hospital in Edmond is a full service animal hospital with three licensed veterinarians on staff. Offering service from simple checkups to surgery and laser therapy, the staff can care for pets at the highest level. Our licensed veterinarians even provide nutritional and behavioral training for owners so they can better care for the needs of their pets. All veterinarian services and more are available at one place in Edmond.



Contact:

Dr. Wendy Bray

405.216.5200

2228 NW 164th

Edmond, OK 73013

http://fpethospital.com/