The Family Pet Hospital Offers Regular Checkups for All Pets in Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Regular checkups for pets are just as important as checkups for people. The Family Pet Hospital in Edmond, OK provides regular checkups on all pets and educates pet owners as to what they should do to better care for their pet. The staff of three licensed vets has extraordinary knowledge and will help owners understand their pets and how to prevent serious illness and disease.



Pets are susceptible to many of the same problems that humans get such as cancer and other similar illnesses. As puppies, or dogs that are older, diseases like the Parvo Virus can be fatal. With cancer, a pet often will show no symptoms of being ill until it's too late to do anything about it.



With certain breeding practices, some pets are subjected to certain illnesses that may be common to their breed. These health issues need to be addressed so that the pet does not suffer needlessly. For example, the Bichon Frise has a tendency to have displaced patella's, causing them pain when they are walking. The vets the Family Pet Hospital can give suggestions on how to keep the animal pain free.



Most people do not have the skills necessary or education to make proper judgments regarding the health of their pets. In other words, what may seem serious might actually be a minor problem. On the other hand, what seems to be minor might actually be serious. It’s just too risky to try to make these judgments without proper training.



When the pet is checked annually, the vet will thoroughly work to uncover any issues that might be building in your pet, catching the disease early enough so that it can be properly addressed and guarantee better health for the animal.



Making regular vet checkups for a pet will also give the owner peace of mind. Owners can rest assured on a daily basis that their pet is healthy and not suffering from any illness. Everyone needs reassurance because pets are an important part of a family, bringing joy and life.



The vets at the Family Pet Hospital will provide the reassurance pet owners need and will teach owners about nutrition and dietary needs for their pet. The Family Pet Hospital team is dedicated to every pet that walks in the door. For Edmond veterinarians , the vets here are some of the best.



About The Family Pet Hospital

The Family Pet Hospital in Edmond is a full service animal hospital Edmond with three licensed veterinarians on staff. Offering service from simple checkups to surgery and laser therapy, the staff can care for pets at the highest level. Our licensed veterinarians even provide nutritional and behavioral training for owners so they can better care for the needs of their pets. All veterinarian services and more are available at one place in Edmond.



Contact:

Dr. Wendy Bray

405.216.5200

2228 NW 164th

Edmond, OK 73013

URL: http://fpethospital.com/