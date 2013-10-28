The Fast Charge Payment Gateway Selected as Best Credit Card Processing Payment Gateway for Oct 2013

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The Fast Charge Payment Gateway™ named as the second Best Payment Gateway by topcreditcardprocessors.com for October 2013



Credit card processing companies are placed through an examination process to benchmark and compare them to competitors in the industry. The independent research team analyzes market and industry trends in order to remain informed of the most vital developments which affect the performance of the best payment gateway companies



The process for evaluating and ranking the best payment gateway involves a meticulous process of research and analysis. Five areas of evaluation are used to benchmark each of the payment processors including competitive rates, reliability, efficiency, variance, and customer support. Businesses which use the payment gateways included in the evaluation process are contacted in order to better understand which aspects of the services are most useful or effective for them.



Established in 2003, The Fast Charge Payment Gateway™ is a payment gateway and e-commerce application service provider that authorizes payments for online businesses, retail merchants, mobile merchants or traditional brick and mortar merchants. Fast Charge is the equivalent of a physical point of sale credit card processing terminal located in most retail outlets.



Payment gateways protect credit card details by encrypting sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, to ensure that information is passed securely between the customer and the merchant and also between merchant and the payment processor.



About Fast Charge Payment Gateway

The Fast Charge Payment Gateway™ is a Payment Gateway & Credit Card Processing system for merchants who need a payment gateway or payment processor for their payment processing online or offline. The Fastcharge payment gateway currently works with over 5200 online ecommerce shopping carts.



For more information, visit the Fast Charge web site at http://www.fastcharge.com or call 1-800-757-5453



Fast Charge Payment Gateway™

3107 E. Mission

Spokane, WA 99202

Contact: Bob Donegan

Title: CEO

Phone: 509-924-6730

email: info@fastcharge.com