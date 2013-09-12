The Fat Loss Factor Program Review - Fat Loss Factor Is a Scam?

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- If you feel that you are slowly turning into an obese person and have actually been seeing physical changes, it is high time that you act. There is a popular saying that health is wealth and if you are overweight, there is high likelihood that you will suffer from different kinds of diseases apart from looking unattractive. In order to get out of this situation, it may be better to opt for a diet program like the Fat Loss Factor. However, considering there are all sorts of fake weight loss programs in the marketplace, does Fat Loss Factor really deliver? The best method to find it out is by going through it yourself. In this article I will provide you with some details about this program.



Click Here to Download Fat Loss Factor PDF



This program for undergoing rapid weight loss was created by Dr. Michael Allen, a licensed chiropractor, a health and wellness specialist who has many other qualifications under his belt. All his credentials are genuine and have not been merely put up to scam people. He came up with the Fat Loss Factor after carrying out an experiment on one of his favorite female patients, who eventually lost more than 90 pounds of weight in a short span of time.



What All Does Fat Loss Factor Entail?



The program runs for a period of 12 weeks, the first couple of weeks being dedicated to the process of detoxification. The process of detoxification assists the body in clearing out the toxins and pollutants from inside. This detoxification process is carried out by consumption of organic foods like vegetables and fruits. The program doesn’t endorse usage of any health supplement to carry out this detoxification process.



Furthermore, you will be required to stay away from certain things. Most of these things are saturated fats and calories rich meals. Another important thing which you must stay away from is extensive stress due to workload. When you are in stress, your body turns weaker and starts losing energy, this does not go well with the exercises which are integral part of the Fat Loss Factor program. Instead of the regular cardio sessions, the Fat Loss Factor Program features high-intensity interval training complemented with cardio workouts of wide variety. As an example, instead of spending 20 minutes on the treadmill, the program will make you spend an hour on it. However, in addition, you will also learn about the significance of having several small meals in a day, instead of consuming only 2 to 3 large meals. This is meant to enhance the metabolic functionality of the body. Dr. Allen also lays stress on the importance of drinking plenty of water, not just to avoid hunger, but also to battle craving pangs, often resulting in compromising one’s weight loss goals.



Fat Loss Factor is a 12 week weight loss plan that guarantees lean and muscular body. As earlier mentioned, it only offers some of the basic principles like a diet plan and some useful exercises. There is no such weight loss program available right now in the market that guarantees lean and muscular body in just 12 weeks apart from Fat Loss Factor. One shouldn’t hesitate to try out Fat Loss Factor as its effective and safe from side effects.



About http://www.FatLossFactor.com:

Fat Loss Factor is designed by Dr. Charles Livingstone who is a known nutritionist and a weight loss expert. After a thorough research and going through some testing, he finally figured that Fat Loss Factor is a revolutionary weight loss program that everyone should try.



Click Here to Download Fat Loss Factor Guide