The Fat Loss Factor Review Discloses How to Lose Weight During Menopause Years

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- FatLossEat.com reveals that chemicals, toxins and all harmful ingredients contained by the body only favor the weight gain process. Adding more artificial chemicals to the body will increase toxins and bacteria. Emotional issues may also cause unhealthy eating habits, which end up favoring weight gain. This is why women willing to lose weight during menopause years have to adopt a healthy diet that will help them eliminate toxins from the body. FatLossEat.com recommends all these women the Fat Loss Factor diet, a new healthy weight loss plan.



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The Fat Loss Factor features 2 important phases which make this program so unique. The first phase of the process is the detoxification step. Now, all toxins are eliminated from the user’s body, while overall health is enhanced. This phase lasts 2 weeks. When the detoxification process ends, users can start the right diet. Diet lasts for 10 more weeks, period after which users will be able to eliminate the extra pounds.



FatLossEat.com reveals that this method is effective in all cases. The Fat Loss Factor promises to help women learn how to lose weight in menopause and keep it off. Specialists commonly recommend women to exercise daily and include fruits into their diet. Soda, sweetened juices and sugar should be completely avoided by women going through menopause. Certain foods have the role of reducing fat, while others are only increasing body fat. These foods have to be avoided, with no exception.



Exercises are also highly important for women willing to learn how to lose weight during menopause years. Exercises don’t need to be very complicated, but they are a must to boost the metabolism, being crucial for fat burning, too. The right exercises, a healthy diet and the most adequate foods will lead to impressive fat loss results even for women who are at their menopause.