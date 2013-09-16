The Fat Loss Factor Review Shows How to Lose Belly, Hip and Thigh Fat Fast

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Dr Livingston’s program has become quite popular among people wanting to lose weight, informs http://www.FatLossEat.com. The magazine describes it as being “really efficient”, telling that users who have already tried it showed visible results within days.



Visit the Official Website & Download Fat Loss Factor By Dr. Charles Livingston E-book



The program developed by Dr Charles is 100 percent natural, therefore safe to be used by people of all ages and physical conditions. It has no side effects and poses no threats to one’s health, writes Fat Loss Eat magazine, advising readers to try it in confidence. Being designed by a doctor who studied weight loss plans for years is another reason why Fat Loss Factor is considered to safe.



Fat Loss Factor is divided in two parts. The first part, consisting of the first two weeks, aims to detoxify the body. Removing all body toxins enhances the immune system, which speeds up the fat burning process, says the doctor, who considers this part extremely important. In this phase, users must drink plenty of fluids, especially water, and eat organic foods alone – fruits and vegetables.



The second part of the program, as described in the review made by fatlosseat.com, lasts 10 weeks and includes various diet plans and workout routines created by Dr Livingston. They don’t mean drastically changing one’s lifestyle, but improving it. Users are advised to eat small, regular meals, and exercise at least three times every week.



Users will see results within the first week, says the magazine. However, fatlosseat.com also warns readers not to get their hopes up imagining that this is an easy, overnight cure. Getting in shape takes time and dedication, the magazine saying that users won’t see the desired results unless they follow Dr Charles’ instructions.



The Fat Loss Factor program is thoroughly presented in the E-book of the same name. Users will find it simple to understand and easy to follow, writes fatlosseat.com in the review, encouraging people to try this method if they want to lose belly, hip and thigh fat fast.