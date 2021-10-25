The Federal Government Outlines New Recommendations to Modernize Financial Sanctions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- The US government has recently carried out a full review of the economic and financial sanctions that are currently being used by the Treasury and made a number of new recommendations. These recommendations are designed to help adapt and modernize the approach that is taken to the effectiveness of such sanctions and how they can be used to support key objectives. There are five steps in total that have been recommended in order to help ensure that sanctions remain in line with policy priorities and are agile enough to adapt to future threats. These include adopting a new framework that clearly links economic and financial sanctions to a stated policy objective, coordinating sanctions policy and setting up better collaboration, better calibrating sanctions so that unintended humanitarian, political and economic outcomes are mitigated and investing in modernizing technology and infrastructure to make sanctions more effective. The recommendations recognize the importance of sanctions as a tool, as well as how vital it is to use them purposefully.



Larson Maddox supports organizations across the USA looking for talent to help navigate legal and regulatory changes. The firm is also a vital partner to individuals focused on taking career-defining next steps in fields such as chief compliance officer jobs and other roles in legal and regulatory functions in-house. With a broad coverage across the country, Larson Maddox is able to streamline the process of recruitment for individuals and organizations in locations nationwide, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm has a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts at enterprises across industries where in-house legal and regulatory expertise is vital, from manufacturing to consumer goods and retail, technology, energy and financial services. The team of specialists uses permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to design bespoke hiring outcomes for businesses of all sizes, from energetic startups to internationally renowned brands.



Chief compliance officer jobs in the USA is just one area where Larson Maddox has expertise. As part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce, the team has vital links worldwide and the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The process of recruiting for chief compliance officer jobs is considerably enhanced by this kind of true cross-border support and the firm is a natural go to for organizations seeking to streamline the hiring process. Essential to its success has been the investments made internally, not just in supporting consultants with regular training, but also ensuring that everyone is able to work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles - such as chief compliance officer jobs - available via Larson Maddox in the USA. These include Trademark Paralegal, Contracts Manager, Litigation Specialist [Global Insurance Company], Environmental Attorney and Corporate Counsel [Tech Company].



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said



'Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated Industry specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. In a recruitment market that we feel is outdated and slow, we are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster.'



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.