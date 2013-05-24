The Feed the Homeless Tour, Inc Presents "the Face of Homeless"

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The Feed the Homeless Tour, Inc is pleased to announce it will premiere it’s first stage production, “The Face of Homeless”, in Snellville, GA on August 3rd, 2013, at 4:00 pm and an encore performance at 7:00 pm at Shiloh Community School Theater, 4210 Shiloh Road. Our guests will experience a star studded performance that will leave them clinging to the edge of their seats with a featured celebrity performance by Gospel Music Sensation Chazz Reese. This action packed drama is one like Atlanta has never seen before!



Guests will enter onto our Red Carpet complete with paparazzi for photo opportunities at 3:30 pm. Then they will be escorted into our main theater hall to experience a life changing performance. Concessions and vendor shopping will take place during intermission and at the completion of the production in the lobby.



Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 and under. Group rates are also available and can be purchased online at www.FaceofHomeless.eventbrite.com. Space is limited so we request that all tickets be purchased in advance. In the instance there are still seats available, they will be $30 at the door.



Sponsors, vendors and advertising partners are encouraged to participate to help this production become all that we envision. For complete sponsorship details, please submit your request to our staff at thehomelesstour@gmail.com. Deadline for sponsors is June 29th, 3013.



Our mission at the Feed the Homeless Tour is to provide basic necessities to homeless individuals across the country while assisting them in securing jobs, housing and a more stable situation. Our organization has successfully rehabilitated hundreds of people out of homelessness, and at this rate, we are determined to end homelessness worldwide! With this stage production we hope to encourage others to become a part of the solution and not just ignore the problem.



For more information contact Vitelle Webb at 301-500-4447 or email thehomelesstour@gmail.com to request a sponsorship package. For interview requests please send email to vwebb@vogueent.com.



Contact:

Vitelle Webb

thehomelesstour@gmail.com

Office: 770-676-9955

Cell: 301-500-4447

Director, Feed the Homeless Tour, Inc