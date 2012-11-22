The Fence Store Group Now Accept Orders Online

Christchurch, Dorset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- The Fence Stores Group, a leading supplier of fence panels in Hampshire and other areas, has now enabled taking orders online. Customers can now browse the various products and offers by Fence Stores Group and can order products they require, online. Fence Stores have now become one of the largest suppliers of garden fencing panels, Decking Panels and garden buildings in the south.



A beautiful garden with stylish garden shed adds a stunning look to a house. Garden fencing is the best way to keep one's vacant space safe and gardening is best way to utilize one's vacant space, keep environment cool and gives one's house an elegant and excellent look. Besides it can give a person, fresh and hygienic vegetables and flowers. It also helps to keep one's mind cool and refreshing.



Apart from selling fencing panels, The Fence Stores is also recognized as a top manufacturer and supplier of wooden gates throughout Dorset, Devon Hampshire and Somerset. Their Gate Centre manufactures and sells quality side gates, gate posts and gate fittings to individuals and tradesmen. They have an extensive range of wooden gates in their exclusive gate collection from which the customers can choose from. The wooden gates and fencing in Hampshire provided by the renowned company is available with finishes such as such as Balmoral, Five Bar, Heavy Duty & Framed TGV gates. The process of choosing and ordering a wooden gate at The Fence Stores is very simple. The customers can either walk in any of their six fence stores across the Southwest England or talk to their experts.



About The Fence Stores

The Fence Stores is one of UK's largest suppliers of garden fencing, garden sheds, decking panels and garden buildings. The Fencing side of Fence Stores group is run under the banner of The Fencing Centre, and the garden buildings side of the company is called Stable Structures. Fence Stores now have three dedicated Fencing Centres along the south coast at Bournemouth Yeovil and Sidmouth. Fencing Centre aims to make the process of choosing and ordering the preferred fencing products as easy as possible. To learn more visit http://www.fencingcentre.co.uk/