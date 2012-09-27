The Fence Stores Comes up With a Wide Range of Fencing Panels

Christchurch, Dorset -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- The Fence Stores, a leader in the fencing industry, offers a wide range of fencing panels, decking panels and garden buildings. Almost all their fencing panels and garden gates are manufactured in their own workshops. The fencing panels provided by The Fence Stores are affordable, easy to fit and ideal for all outside areas. They also offer assistance to their customers, in choosing from a huge array of different styles and sizes of the panel. Their fence panels for residential use are typically made from wood, vinyl or metal.



If people need fencing for their garden, there are various types of garden fencing panels offered by The Fence Store to choose from. Garden fencing adds aesthetic touch to one’s house and gives it a complete look along with security measures. The garden fencing panels provided by them can be decorative and ornamental, apart from providing security. Their garden fencing panels are available in different patterns, styles and textures. Apart from manufacturing fencing panel units, they also offer installation of fencing in Hampshire and other areas across Southwest England.



Apart from selling fencing panels, The Fence Stores is also recognized as the top manufacturer and supplier of wooden gates throughout Dorset, Devon Hampshire and Somerset. Their Gate Centre manufactures and sells quality gates, side gates, gate posts and gate fittings to individuals and tradesmen. They have an extensive range of wooden gates in their exclusive gate collection from which the customers can choose from. The wooden gates provided by them are available with finishes such as such as Balmoral, Five Bar, Heavy Duty & Framed TGV gates. The process of choosing and ordering a wooden gate at The Fence Stores is very simple. The customers can either walk in any of their six fence stores across the Southwest England or the customers call or talk to their experts.



The Fence Stores are one of UK's largest suppliers of garden fencing, garden sheds, decking panels and garden buildings. The Fencing side of Fence Stores group is run under the banner of The Fencing Centre, and the garden buildings side of the company is called Stable Structures. Fence Stores now have three dedicated Fencing Centres along the south coast at Bournemouth Yeovil and Sidmouth. Fencing Centre aims to make the process of choosing and ordering the preferred fencing products as easy as possible. To learn more visit http://www.fencingcentre.co.uk/