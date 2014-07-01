The Field Guide in Okanagan Offers a Complete Guide to Travellers Possessing Only Valuable Information

North Summerland, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The Field Guide Okanagan offers a complete guide for travellers who seek the most valuable information on local experiences. They are truly a locally renowned tourism site, as a large number of customers are utilizing the travel tools. Travellers coming to the area can access the site and get the required information they seek, by desktop or on the go with the mobile site on their mobile device. The Field Guide posts the latest news related to food, restaurants, wine and adventure with a specific focus on local businesses.



Further, The Field Guide gets you to the most sustainable, healthy and the finest of quality experiences. The portal aims to display utmost information on the site, making them an important part of customers’ daily news and media choices related to the area. Whether it is about knowing the Okanagan’s best chefs, Similkameen winemakers, hoteliers, cheese makers, farmers markets, or artisans- they display all the information at the earliest.



One can really taste local life with their dynamic travel tools such as the Trip Planner, Local Journal, Printed Maps and Publications, Event Calendar *Beta, The Daily TFG Deal, and Curated Community Membership. Apart from this, a spokesperson from The Field Guide mentions, “Planning for a vacation to Okanagan, choose from our top Okanagan and Similkameen itineraries or create your own with our tools. Keep up with local food and wine news, accommodations, and other stories for the traveller and local alike. Your adventure starts here with The Field Guide! Field Guide participation is by invitation.”



The Field Guide is based in the Okanagan Valley and was founded by Editor and local, Tarynn Liv Parker. They currently have community coverage in the Okanagan and Similkameen with a few exciting new regions in the works. Community is the foundation of their entire business and offering to customers, so it is important that their hand-selected members are chosen based on a philosophy and criteria for local, high quality, unique, iconic and/or exemplary products or services in their region/town. The news and events they cover are centered on their community members’ activities.



