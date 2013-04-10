The Field vs the Garden: Compelling Book Sheds New Light on Sin and the Devil

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- While living in the presence of God provides a meaningful and purpose-driven existence, avoiding temptation and sin can be less than easy. Leaving millions of Christians in a moral dilemma, the teachings of the Bible can often add confusion to the problem.



‘The Field vs The Garden: Keeping The Enemy Out!’, by Billy Thompson, deals directly with this issue. Seeking to help any individual’s spiritual growth and improve their relationship with God, it’s a powerful addition to any bookshelf.



Synopsis:



In The Field vs. The Garden, Billy Thompson shows those who desire to live their lives in the presence of God, but often times feel defeated by sin or overwhelmed by temptation how to live a victorious life.



In this book you will learn who your enemy is, how he got in, how to get him out, and how to keep him out. You will learn the difference between living your life in the Field (a place of warfare) or in the Garden (a place of peace).



As the author explains, he directly tackles a number of questions that often slow down a Christian’s spiritual growth.



“Have you ever read the bible and wondered: Why did the Garden of Eden have a forbidden fruit tree? Was the tree of knowledge of good and evil really an apple tree? Was there really a talking snake in the bible? Why was the devil allowed to temp Adam and Eve? If God is really in control then why is the devil so successful? Can I as a Christian actually when the battles of spiritual warfare?” asks Thompson.



Continuing, “This book attempts to shed some light on possible answers to these and other related questions regarding sin and the devil.”



Critics praise Thompson for the diligent efforts he is taking to help Christians around the world improve their lives. However, even with so much success on his hands, Thompson refuses to lose sight of what is important.



“Faith is a never-ending journey. I want people to grow closer to God and not have a reason to stall their progress. Many Christians have a myriad of questions – I want to answer a few of them so people can continue their journey with gusto,” he adds.



‘The Field vs The Garden: Keeping The Enemy Out!’ is due for release on April 15th 2013 available in Paper Back and Kindle through www.amazon.com



About the Author: Billy Thompson

Billy Thompson is a graduate of Oral Roberts University. He started preaching at the age of twelve under his great-grandfather’s ministry. He has travelled to nearly 20 nations around the world training leaders and building up the church. Occupationally, Billy is an Elementary School Teacher and his beautiful wife Joy is a Registered Nurse. Together, they desire to see the Bride of Christ grow in intimacy with Her Groom.