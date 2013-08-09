The Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive Hotel Offers Family Friendly Vacation Packages

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Fiesta Americana, a leading Mexican hotel and resort brand known for its luxurious services and amenities, is now offering all inclusive vacation packages for its hotel in the prime tourism destination in Mexico, Cancun. The Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun Hotel has received the prestigious AAA four-diamond rating, and it’s all inclusive package ensures its visitors have a comfortable, entertaining and memorable vacation by providing accommodations, drinks, dining, entertainment, cultural, recreational & sporting activities all at an affordable fixed price.



Fiesta Americana hotels and resorts are also known for their family friendly atmosphere and for being a veteran in welcoming visitors from around the world and ensuring their experience exceeds the highest expectations. The Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun Hotel is considered as the premier choice for many Cancun tourists as it offers a comprehensive holiday for their families. The Cancun all inclusive package is especially designed to cover all popular Cancun tourist destinations including specific cultural and sporting activities. The package is intended to offer complete relaxation to its visitors by not worrying about the cost of anything after the one time fixed initial payment and also making sure that they do not miss out on anything that Cancun has to offer.



The Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun Hotel is also popularly known for the numerous meetings and events it holds around the year. Its latest technology based facilities and state of the art meeting rooms and halls have the capability of holding any type of business meetings or conferences. The hotel also hosts many family events for which it is highly praised by its numerous customers.



The Cancun all inclusive vacation packages are definitely one of the best ways to explore Cancun in a very relaxing and comfortable manner. Focused on maintaining a friendly atmosphere for all ages, Fiesta Americana hotels and resorts have now become a preferred choice for family vacations in Mexico.



About Fiesta Americana

Fiesta Americana is one of the leading upscale Mexican hotel brands located at prime tourist destinations in Mexico. The hotel brand is owned by Grupo Posadas, Inc., a highly reputed Mexican firm operating over 61 hotels including Fiesta Americana Grand, Live Aqua and the Explorean. Through the online platform specific details of the hotels and resorts can be viewed and booked online. Fiesta Americana is known for offering all inclusive special offers for a comprehensive entertaining vacation.



For more information about Cancun All Inclusive, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of fiestamericana.com, please email to info@fiestamericana.com.