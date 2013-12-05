The Fifth International Day of Praise & Health Fair Presents Living a Diabetes-Free Lifestyle

Bladensburg, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The fifth International Day of Praise & Health Fair which is a non- profit event focused on bringing people of diverse nationalities together under one roof to praise God in different languages and give free health consultations; promises to be an explosion of talents in America converging in the Town of Bladensburg, Maryland for four days non-stop as musicians and singers such as Tia Singleton, Felix Q, Alex W. Young, Abbey Cheche and Giileh to name a few.



Along with the vocal and musical talents presenting during this event there will be health consultants giving free health consultations and since this year’s theme is: LIVING A DIABETES FREE LIFESTYLE the health consultants will be focused on giving consultations about how one too can strive to live a diabetes free lifestyle.



Recognizing the fact that a healthy body develops a nation, the 2014 event will be dedicated to having this free Health Fair so as to answer some pressing questions of the general public and give free health checks by qualified Doctors and other health professionals.



In a resolve to see that the menace of Diabetes in America is reduced, if not eradicated, this Health Fair will bring together experts in the Medical profession to discuss teach on how best to prevent and treat diabetes and live a healthy life.



The event will be held on Saturday March 29, 2014 and be open from9:00m until 1:00pm to the general public and the good news is that is absolutely FREE to meet a Consultant.



For more information please call (301) 684-3778 or visit www.InternationalDayOfPraise.org



Contact: International Day of Praise & Health Fair

3950 48th Street

Bladensburg, MD 20710

www.InternationalDayOfPraise.org

Telephone: (301) 684-3778