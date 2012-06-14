The Fifty Shades of Grey Trilogy Boxset Is Now Available in the United States

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- The Fifty Shades of Grey novels have sold millions of copies so far and become one of the biggest success stories of 2012. The three novels in this series have all been released individually, but The Fifty Shades of Grey Trilogy Boxset, which contains all three novels, is now available to buy in the United States.



These three paperbacks are entitled Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, and whilst the British writer E.L. James may not win any awards for the quality of her writing, she has undoubtedly written three novels that have entertained and enthralled millions of readers worldwide.



According to sales figures, she has sold more than 13 million copies in the US and over a million copies in the UK, and she has even secured film rights for her stories as well.



The books themselves could best be described as being part romantic novel, part thriller and part erotic fiction.



They tell the story of a young female graduate called Anastasia Steele who falls for a young business magnate called Christian Grey. It turns out that he was abused as a child, and subsequently he has become quite a damaged individual. He subsequently demands total control over Anastasia Steele's life and she becomes locked in a strange and disturbing relationship.



The entire story is played out across all three novels in this trilogy, and it has been described as being gripping, addictive and hard to put down. More information about the The Fifty Shades of Grey Trilogy Boxset can be found at:



