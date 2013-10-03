The Finest Chiropractors in Salem Oregon Introduce Free Shuttle Service to and from the Clinic

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- In an exciting new development, the Back to Health Clinic, recognized as the most trusted chiropractors in Salem Oregon since 1989, recently announced that they have purchased a new Back to Health Clinic vehicle that will serve as a free patient courtesy shuttle service traveling to and from the clinic. This convenient new addition makes Back to Health Clinic a full service operation, assisting those patients who do not have a driver’s license, own a car or are otherwise unable to find transportation.



Back to Health Clinic emphasizes an integrated approach to health and wellness, specializing in a variety of disciplines to improve not just the health of the spine but also that of the body as a whole. With its full service suite of specialty care, including chiropractic, physical rehabilitation and medical massage therapy, Back to Health Clinic provides outstanding results for car accident victims, people who have been injured on the job, individuals experiencing pain due to repetitive motion, and anyone suffering from symptoms related to spinal health. “ After many visits to my primary physician, and physical therapy, I came to Back to Health Clinic with severe back pain related to my scoliosis. Now after seeing Dr. Baker for two months, I am absolutely pain free,” a testimonial on the Back to Health Clinic website noted.



The doctors at the Salem chiropractic clinic Back to Health Clinic recognize that spine health impacts many or most of the processes being carried out inside the body, which gives them the unique ability to treat an astonishingly wide range of conditions, including asthma, carpal tunnel, colic, ear infections, fibromyalgia, headaches, PMS, stress, osteoarthritis, plantar fasciitis, ADHD, allergies and countless others.



The treatment works by correcting minor misalignments known as ‘subluxations,’ which interfere with the proper functioning of nerves that travel to certain parts of the body. Subluxations occur as a result of birth trauma, car accidents or repetitive motion and can cause physical, emotional, mental or chemical side effects. Rather than focussing on relieving the symptoms of these ailments, Back to Health Clinic addresses the root of the problem so as to provide lasting results.



Back to Health Clinic is committed to being the finest chiropractor Salem OR has to offer, administering outstanding treatment in a welcoming environment. “I love your clinic because everyone is so friendly and down to earth. It's obvious you are about your patients and that is rare to find. Also your doctors are about the only chiropractors I would trust to adjust me!” a testimonial on the Back to Health Clinic website noted.



About Back to Health Clinic

Located in the heart of Keizer, the leading health professionals at Back to Health Clinic are dedicated to helping patients achieve their wellness objectives -- combining skill and expertise that spans the entire chiropractic wellness spectrum. Dr. Jeff Baker is committed to bringing patients better health and a better way of life by teaching and practicing the true principles of chiropractic wellness care. For more information, please visit http://salembackdoctor.com.