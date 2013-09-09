The Finest Hardwood Floor Installation Cincinnati Has to Offer Just Got Better with New UV Curing

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Since 1968, McSwain Carpets and Floors has consistently offered the best prices on high-quality hardwood floor installation Cincinnati residents have come to rely on to beautify their homes. With the recent announcement that they are utilizing a new technology that allows people to walk on their newly resurfaced floors immediately following the installation procedure, McSwain Carpets and Floors has become a popular topic among home-improvement enthusiasts.



In the past, it would have taken hours or even days before a person could walk on his or her new floors, but with the advent of UV curing, which uses a water-based finish followed by the application of a UV light, customers can go about their lives, not having to worry about dirt or damage. UV cured floors are perfect for busy households and high traffic areas because they stand up to pets, kids, spills, scratches and heavy use. The materials McSwain Carpets and Floors uses are also safe and environmentally friendly.



Not only does McSwain Carpets and Floors provide the finest hardwood floor refinishing Cincinnati has to offer, they are also dedicated to developing relationships with every customer. “Our team at McSwain Carpets & Floors has made every effort to operate an ethical business where people want to work and shop. We believe we are a ‘people business,’ fostering relationships with our customers, employees, vendors, and communities,” an article on the McSwain Carpets and Floors website noted.



It should not come as a surprise to know that McSwain Carpets and Floors regularly receives outstanding reviews from their customers. “I wanted to express my sincere gratitude to you and your employees at McSwain Carpets & Flooring for their involvement in the restoration and ultimate beautification of our home. I want to highlight a few of the characteristics or attributes that were demonstrated by a few of your employees: meticulous, dedication, perseverance, service. We really appreciate you and your employee’s efforts,” a testimonial on the website noted.



McSwain Carpets and Floors also operates beyond the Cincinnati area, offering the high-quality hardwood floor refinishing Dayton residents have come to expect. The exceptional brands of flooring McSwain Carpets and Floors offers include Karastan, Shaw, Mohawk, Mannington and Armstrong.



About McSwain Carpets and Floors

Today, McSwain Carpets and Floors has grown from the preferred flooring provider of the majority of local home builders in the ‘70s to the Tri-State’s fashion specialty brand for floors, with renowned service, the broadest selection of the finest fashions, and pricing solutions for Tri-State families. McSwain Carpets and Floors offers a value commitment to all customers, providing peace of mind for every flooring experience as no other flooring provider. For more information, please visit www.mcswaincarpets.com.