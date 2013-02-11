The Finest Hotels of the Sunshine State Brought to People by Country Inn & Suites Tampa Airport North, FL

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- The state of Florida always ends up as one of the most visited places anywhere in the United States. The sunny skies and the beautiful beaches serve as irresistible attractions to people that are just looking to have a good time. Tampa, FL hotels are routinely booked full during the peak seasons, making it even more difficult to put vacation plans in order. In order to avoid having to pay too much just for vacation, people can stay in Country Inn & Suites Tampa Airport North, FL. The establishment keeps guests comfortable as they bask in the glorious Florida sun.



The hotel rooms provide people with only the best of the modern amenities. Guests can stay connected with the provided high-speed Internet and they can also keep track of their favorite shows with the plasma screens placed into the rooms. Comfort is not an issue with this hotel as self-controlled cooling and heating is also provided. Convenience is maximized by the readily accessible microwaves and the 24 hour airport shuttle. Before guests even get the chance to enjoy all of these amenities, they get treated to a free breakfast first thing in the morning.



Country Inn & Suites Tampa Airport North, FLis conveniently located near several of the state’s leading attractions. Guests do not have a long way to travel to see the local teams in action as Raymond James Stadium is just nearby. Guests can also get a first-hand look at the state’s marine life when they visit the Florida Aquarium. Hotels in Downtown Tampa FL do not get better or more affordable than this one.



For more details, please see http://indembsudan.com/41058/28.htm



Company Profile: Country Inn & Suites Tampa Airport North, FL

Address: 8109 Benjamin Rd, Tampa FL 33634, US

Website Name: http://indembsudan.com/41058/28.htm