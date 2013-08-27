Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Finnish Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Finland defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



Summary

SDI's "The Finnish Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Finland.



The indigenous defense industry of Finland is dominated by state owned Patria Industries. The Finnish military industrial base focuses on developing land based defense systems such as armored vehicles. However, over the past five years the country has invested significantly in enhancing its aerial and missile defense capabilities thereby creating market opportunities for foreign equipment suppliers.



Reasons To Buy

"The Finnish Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Finland defense industry.

- Identify top companies in the Finland defense industry along with profiles of those companies.

- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned



Elektrobit Corporation (EB Corp.), Kiitokori Oy, Millog Oy (Millog), Nammo Lapua Oy, Patria Aviation, Patria Land Services, Patria Oyj ,Patricomp Oy ,TEMET



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140269/the-finnish-defense-industry-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-to-2018-market-profile.html