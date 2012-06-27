The Finnish Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Finnish defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
ICD Research's "The Finnish Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Finland
Finland has a developed defense industry which is mainly focused on the production of land-based systems. The country has to import advanced military hardware from other nations.
Reasons To Buy
"The Finnish Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.
- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Finnish defense industry.
- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Finnish defense industry.