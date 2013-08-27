Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Finnish Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed Porter's five force analysis on the Finland defense industry.



As a consequence of being the sole buyer of defense goods in Finland, the government enjoys a monopoly in the Finnish defense market and the negotiating power of suppliers varies from low to high. The domestic industry is largely dominated by the government owned Patria industries, which enjoys a high bargaining power, while the presence of a large number of foreign suppliers makes the market highly fragmented.



Summary

SDI's "The Finnish Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the industry dynamics of the defense industry in Finland.



In particular, this report offers in-depth analysis on Industry structure with five forces analysis, to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.



Among the key areas discussed as part of the analysis are: the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the barriers to entry, the intensity of rivalry, and the threat of substitution.



Reasons To Buy

"The Finnish Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the industry dynamics of the Finland defense industry.

- Understand Porter's five force analysis of the Finland defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140270/the-finnish-defense-industry-industry-dynamics-to-2018-market-profile.html