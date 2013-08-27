Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Finnish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

SDI's "The Finnish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Finland.



Finland's total defense expenditure stands at US$3.8 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.56% over the forecast period, to reach US$3.9 billion in 2018.This increase can be attributed to the modernization programs that are expected to be executed during the forecast period in the areas of naval and air defense systems.



Reasons To Buy

"The Finnish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Finland defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Finland defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Finland defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140271/the-finnish-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-and-emerging-opportunities-to-2018-market-profile.html