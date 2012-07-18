New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Finnish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- This report is the result of SDI/ICD Research's extensive market and company research covering the Finnish defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Finnish Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Finnish defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Finnish defense budget stood at US$3.93 billion in 2011 and recorded a CAGR of 6.44% during 2007-2011. Finnish defense expenditure is expected to decline at a CAGR of -1.53% during the forecast period as a result of the Euro zone crisis and the consequent Economy Management Plan by government. The high ratio of debt to GDP will lead to a decline in capital expenditure along with redundancies of defense personnel to control revenue expenses.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Finland's defense expenditure is primarily driven by military threat from Russia on the eastern border, the procurement of advanced air defense systems, and participation in international peacekeeping missions.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Finnish Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2011 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2011 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with its implications and impact on the Finnish defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.
