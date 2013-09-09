The Fire Pit Store Secures the Unique Line of Products from Fire Pit Art

Floral City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- TheFirePitStore.com has entered into an agreement to carry the unique line of fire pits from Fire Pit Art. The pieces are hand fabricated by Rick Wittrig who was asked to create a commissioned fire pit for 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler B.C. Canada.



Each Fire Pit Art® creations are made from one quarter inch thick mild carbon steel and have an applied iron oxide patina on the outside. They are made to last a lifetime. The interiors are hand rolled with a dense high temperature resistant coating and have a one and one half inch diameter rain drain in the bottom. There is no required maintenance even in cold, harsh environments and can be left outside year around. These fire pits are safe on wood or composite decking if they rest on a one and one half inch thick (or thicker) stone base. Artisan crafted fire screens with a wood loading hatch are available for most models. All designs are easily adapted to propane or natural gas equipment. Each fire pit is hand crafted and individually numbered on a small brass plaque attached to the base ring.



Rick Wittrig learned steel fabrication and carpentry skills building farm equipment and homes. Admiring the strong work ethic, high quality products and integrity of the craftsman with whom he worked, Wittrig carries those values into creating his functional steel art. When asked what drives him to create these pieces, Wittrig said “Where others might see a pile of rusty metal, I see art in the making. I want to reach in and pull something out…I want to cut it and shape it into a thing of beauty.”



The Fire Pit Store will soon be adding a new design by Wittrig called “Mother Earth”. The piece will weigh in around 1,600 lbs., the globe will be seven feet in diameter.



The Fire Pit Store specializes in unique and custom made fire pits and outdoor heating products. They have been in business since 1999, and are one of the premier outlets for those looking for the unique and different, when it comes to outdoor heating.



Company Contact Information:

Mike Moser

Director of Marketing

Dacoda Digital

866-942-0952

info@thefirepitstore.com

http://www.thefirepitstore.com