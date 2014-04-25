The First Ever L'Eroica Comes to the UK 20-22 June 2014 - Not to Be Missed Says Gusto Cycling

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- L’Eroica, the famous historic Tuscan bike tour known as ‘the most handsome bike race in the World’ is making history by coming to the UK on the 20th June for three days, giving UK bike racing fans who miss out on the historic race in Italy to experience the magical event in the Peak District National Park. Gusto cycling the Italian Cycling Holiday packages experts want all UK racing fans to get behind the event.



The L’Eroica Britannia, which will take place three weeks before the Grand Départ of The Tour de France 2014 visits Yorkshire and the Peak District, will allow racing fans to experience the magic of the famous Italian bike race. Gusto cycling believe the British event will encourage more bike fans to visit Italy in October and watch the World famous race on home soil which takes place on the 5th October 2014.



The L’Eroica Britannia festival with three bike routes through the Peak District National Park will mirror the original Italian festival with fun, local food and drink, giving families and racing fans an event that is not to be missed.



Marco Mori the owner of Gusto Cycling and the official partner of the Erocia Britannia event said: “Out of the 1500 participants in Eroica Britannia, over 25% are foreign which adds a real international feel to the event. This is unprecedented for a UK based cycling event"



Riders entering the L’Eroica must use bikes that were made before 1987, giving them a real feel for the historic event. The Italian L’Eroica race is known for its amazing views and beautiful countryside, and organisers of the British version of the event are hoping racing fans will experience the same kind of beauty with the Peak District.



Racing fans who want to attend the historic racing event and who are looking for quality affordable accommodation, can visit http://www.gustocycling.com/holiday-packages/eroica-britannia-2014/2014/ where Gusto Cycling the official partner of the Erocia Britannia event are providing affordable accommodation to allow racing fans to have a mini holiday.



For fans wanting to experience the original Italian racing event which takes place on October 5th 2014 can visit the Gusto Cycling website for more details. http://www.gustocycling.com/leroica-2014/



About Gusto Cycling

Gusto Cycling are a professional are an Italian Cycling Holiday packages, providing quality accommodation and cycling tours.



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