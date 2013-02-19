The First Insole Tailored for Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star

Hägersten, Stockholm -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Tailored for Taylor is created by a physiotherapist and an orthopedic engineer who love their Converse. Many years of experience in foot health led to the idea to make a custom made insole for the worlds most sold sneaker.



The key benefit is stability. Arch support helps relax the muscles in your foot and lower leg. This reduces the risk of aching feet in the evening. It also helps steering the foot while playing, so the arch doesn’t collapse when the body weight is loaded. We also covered the insole in a material that breathe, to avoid overheated feet in the summer.



The insole comes in many sizes from kids to UK size 12.



TOD AB, a new orthopedic design company, designed and developed the insole.



Sofia Högqvist, physiotherapist: “We solve a recently acknowledged problem. The cushioning is vital to reduce pressure on the heel and the forefoot. These areas are often painful when playing in flat shoes. Simply by reducing problems we will increase usage.”



Anna Hillervik, designer, adds: “Our idea is obvious, we make function that looks great. The insole don’t affect the appearance of your sneaker. Its a hidden accessory that is consciously designed to facilitate peoples lifestyle.”



For more information, contact Sofia Högqvist (sofia@todab.com) or Anna Hillervik (anna@todab.com).



About TOD AB

TOD AB is a ortopedic design company. Tailored for Taylor (www.tailoredfortaylor.com) is the first product in a series of custom made accessories for big established brands in footwear.