The First iPad Gaming Wheel Launches on Kickstarter-Like Platform Indiegogo

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- KOLOS Corporation is ready to create a brand new accessories category, thanks to the company’s clever iPad Gaming Wheel. It is called KOLOS, which means “colossus” in the Slavic languages. The product serves as a tabletop steering wheel that cradles the iPad, giving more realistic gaming experience.



KOLOS Corporation has just announced a fundraising campaign through a website called Indiegogo. Similar to Kickstarter, Indiegogo allows people to fund projects easily. The company hopes to raise at least $150,000 within 28 days before getting KOLOS into the hands of game fans across the globe.



According to the official Indiegogo webpage, the KOLOS steering wheel features a comfortable, anti-perspirant rubber coating. Thanks to its narrow diameter, the wheel allows gaming enthusiasts of all ages to handle iOS racing and flying games in a much easier way. The product also features a high quality metallic-colored base and a clamp that holds tight to almost any table.



The patent-pending design will fit the Apple iPad 2, the third generation iPad, and the freshly announced fourth generation 9.7 inch iPad with Retina Display. KOLOS can also be used as a gaming stand, which will let people play their favorite “one-finger games” without actually having to hold their iPads. The steering wheel is detachable as well, allowing gamers to take it literally anywhere.



“Funders” who are willing to support the campaign may select from a wide variety of funding options – they may pay $50 for a steering wheel only or chose an also discounted $85 price for the full package containing the steering wheel, the base and clamping system. Both models should ship in May, 2013.



High resolution pictures are found here: http://koloswheel.com/index.php/press.html



About KOLOS Corporation

KOLOS Corporation is a new startup company that has created and developed the world’s first iPad gaming wheel, called KOLOS. The company has spent the last 10 months in intense research and development to make the product, which is now finally ready for production. In order to bring KOLOS to the market, they have just launched a campaign at the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and are currently seeking $150,000. For more information, please visit http://www.koloswheel.com