The First Public Debate About Crowdfunding Will Be Held at the Crowdfunding Pro and Contra Conference in Denver

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- The Crowdfunding Pro and Contra Conference provides a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, inventors, artists and non-profits to learn about their fundraising options. While its program is devoted to crowdfunding, it also, for the first time, enables discussions about alternative financial options, potential benefits and drawbacks of using this channel and a public debate between opponents and advocates of crowd investing. The attendees will vote at the end of the conference on the debate winner.



The conference program also includes keynote speeches, presentations, four panel discussions and a cocktail reception. The conference attendees will hear from more than twenty experts from eight states. Among the participants are representatives of well known crowdfunding platforms RocketHub, Crowd Valley/Grow VC Group and Early Shares; lawyers from Wales Capital and Funding LaunchPad; leaders of reputable investment groups from Fincity and North Capital; entrepreneurs successfully raised money for their projects through crowdfunding and a Senior Advisor for Business Affairs from US Senate.



The purpose of the conference is to educate the participants about their options and to equip the general public with the tools to help them reach their financial goals.



Crowdfunding PRO and CONTRA Conference and Expo is brought to you by Crowdfund Productions, LLC and Innovation Pavilion.



Innovation Pavilion is an 80K sq. ft. incubator providing an office space and connecting VCs and startups on a weekly basis. It has an extensive network of mentors that participate in EIR (executive in residence) program. Participation in our eco-system is targeted to entrepreneurs, startups, executives-in-transition and high growth companies. Free to anyone interested in being active in a collaborative environment.



Crowdfund Productions is the organizer of investment and crowdfunding conferences in the USA. Aside from Denver, the 2013 conferences will be held in Berkeley, CA, Boston, MA, Miami, FL, Seattle, WA and Chicago, IL. On January 6th – 7th, 2014 Crowdfund Productions will be hosting Global Aspen Investment Forum in Aspen, CO.



