The First Two Singles of the Musician Diego McCartney Have Been Released by CustardAppleRecords

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Diego McCartney is an emerging musician based in Austin, Texas. His first two singles titled Chicago and Found In Few have been released by an independent label called CustardAppleRecords, which is also headquartered in Austin, Texas. The music videos of these two singles are available online through the official website diegomccartney.com. The folk-type songs Chicago and Found In Few appear to be very catchy and have drawn the attention of every single listener.



Found In Few conveys the feelings of joy and pleasure of meeting a special person who is inspiring and makes the other happy when he/she is around. Chicago is also said to share a concept similar to that in Found In Few. The lyrics of these songs are mainly about lost romance, love and relationships. Music lovers can buy these two songs online from the iTunes store, Google Play, Spotify and Official Store.



The musician Diego McCartney says, “You meet someone special and you only get a short time to enjoy their company, but you don’t realize how you feel until it’s over, I really hope you enjoy these two songs.”



In support of these two singles, the artist Diego McCartney will be playing a number of shows, especially in Austin. He is said to be influenced by the music of The Beatles, Neil Young, Pink Floyd, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly and Brian Wilson. New visitors as well as fans of this talented musician can sign up for the newsletter at the website diegomccartney.com, in order to receive the latest news and information on songs, videos and others.



The official videos of Diego McCartney’s music Found In Few and Chicago are now available on YouTube. Furthermore, this talented artist is all set to release more songs and videos in the coming months. The Songs Of The Let Go has already been introduced to music lovers by this professional singer. Other singles like Applaud My Friends, The Comedy Is Over and Wishful Thoughts await their launch in the near future.



Complete information about Diego McCartney can be collected from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google+. Almost all major online music retail stores now carry the new songs sung by this musician.



Get ready to experience these heartwarming melodies created by this young star. To get more details about Found In Few and Chicago by Diego McCartney, visit http://www.diegomccartney.com/



About Diego McCartney

Diego McCartney was born in Lima, Peru and brought up in Austin, Texas. This young star has recently launched two single music albums titled Found In Few and Chicago. The songs were released by the popular, independent music company CustardAppleRecords.



Media Contact

Custard Apple Records

Contact: Eleanor Peterson

Address: PO Box 89153

Austin, Texas 78734

Tel: 512-693-9810

Email: info@custardapplerecords.com

URL: http://www.diegomccartney.com