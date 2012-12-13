The Fiscal Cliff Is Nothing to Fear. It Is Not Even a Slippery Slope

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- The two major components of the “Cliff” are first the expiration of the Bush tax cuts. This will result in a tax increase, more on upper income people, and an increase of the marginal tax rate. The other major component is the “Sequester”. This will result in cuts to defense spending and to some entitlement programs. The other components are the expiration of extended unemployment insurance and the end of temporary payroll tax cuts. You must recognize that when President Clinton raiser taxes unemployment went down from 7% to 4%, the economy expanded rapidly and the budget went from a deficit to a surplus. Earlier this year I published a study that establishes a positive correlation between increased taxes with an increased marginal tax rate and an expanding economy and declining unemployment. Contrary to what a lot of commentators and politicians say, increasing taxes and especially the marginal rate will stimulate the economy and reduce the deficit. Do not fear a tax increase.



The “Sequester” will cut the defense budget. It is way out of a rational relationship with our economy and our defense needs and should be cut to balance the budget. So far as social and entitlement program cuts, I do not think that will really last.



It appears to me at this time that there will not be any agreement in Washington. I expect that we will go over the “Cliff”. When the new Congress takes over in January, then we will see some adjustment of middle class taxes, some restoration of entitlements and a spreading out of defense cut. We will have turned the corner toward restoration of our economy and a boost to the middle class.



First Charter Financial Corporation is in the business of advising our clients on their financing needs and placing Commercial Real Estate Financing for them. It is my opinion that we will see continued but slow improvement to the economy. This will be reflected in improved occupancy and leasing activity. I expect to see interest rates remain very low and that the availability of funds for commercial mortgages will remain liquid. From a historic standpoint this is a very advantageous time to finance property and to lock up rates for as long as possible.



