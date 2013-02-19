The Fix Is on Announces Their Two Year Anniversary on April 25, 2013

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- TheFixisOn.com offers sports pick results, handicapping and betting advice for high rollers and VIP’s. The Fix is On focuses on “Positive Thinking.” They use some “Law of Attraction” methods when they come up with sports picks. The Fix is On offers something that many others in this field do not offer – they offer private consulting. There two year anniversary is coming up on April 25, 2013.



The yearly private consulting is not the normal sports advisor package. Users will receive a private number, unlimited text and email in order to ask for an opinion on any upcoming games. The private consulting does not include any unbiased sports picks, but it does include any other picks.



Signing up is not hard to do. Individuals who wish to sign up can go to the Betting Advice Sign-up page and follow the given directions. There are four different packages to choose from, including the Single Unbiased Pack, Six Pack Special, Twelve Pack Special and the Private Consulting package.



A lot of attention has been placed on this site, because it is ideal for sports betters that are seeking College football totals, NFL expert picks, Basketball Blow-Outs and much more.



The Fix is On offers gambling picks and sports betting winners, predictions and handicapping analysis information. Unlike some of the other Handicapper(s) on the net, their service is for betting High Rollers and VIP’s with the use of Law of Attraction and Positive Thinking type methods.



The Fix is On specializes in:



- NFL Football

- College Football

- NBA Basketball

- NCAA Basketball

- NHL Hockey

- MLB Baseball



Apart from announcing their upcoming two year anniversary, The Fix is On would also like to state that as of October 18, 2012, they reached their initial 100 million/100 unit goal. Individuals who wish to learn The Fix is On Golden Rules can do so by visiting their site.



About The Fix is On

The Fix is On offers handicapping, sports picks and betting advice exclusively to high rollers and VIP’s. They are focused on positive thinking and law of attraction type methods when it comes to sports picks.



Company Contact : James Misner

Company Email: WIN@thefixison.com

Company Phone : 702-722-3571