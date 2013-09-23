The Fixers: Computer Repair Atlanta Launches New Website

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- With the launch of its website, The Fixers: Computer Repair Atlanta provide faster access to its residential and commercial computer services in the city and surrounding area. The site provides simple navigation, making it easy to contact the company and learn about the services available. Full pricing information for each service provided is also included on the company’s Computer Repair Service Prices and Cost List.



The Fixers: Computer Repair Atlanta employ a trained expert staff with the latest tools at their disposal. Whether it is a PC or Mac that needs service, the company can perform memory upgrades or home and office network setup. It can also do Windows upgrades and conduct a number of different repairs. All makes and models of laptops and computers are serviced, while technicians can also repair many cell phones as well.



Experts can repair a PC, its hard drive, and motherboard. They are also skilled at virus removal, data backup, data recovery, and blue screen repair. The company provides the same services for laptops, notebooks and tablets as for PCs using its state-of-the-art equipment. In addition, it can replace laptop screens and repair the screen of an iPhone.



Customers also receive a top-of-the-line virus removal service. Technicians can remove Trojan viruses, malware and spyware, pop up ads, and startup programs. They are experienced with installing security software and restoring PC performance to normal. The company’s proprietary virus removal tools are better than any others on the market so customers get the most effective fixes. Any of the common symptoms of a virus infection can be addressed and corrected.



A diagnostic service starts at $20.00, while virus removal and screen repair start at $75.00. Information is also provided for pricing on operating system installations, general labor, and hard drive, RAM, and motherboard installations. The Fixers: Computer Repair Atlanta also install optical drives, drivers, and other software in addition to expansion buses, keyboards, and inverters. Customers can take advantage of its Tier #1: A+ Express Service, with overnight shipments and repairs completed within 24 hours, and Tier #2: A+ Service.



Also available on the new website are reviews and testimonials of the company’s services. Several are posted online, while visitors can request more references by contacting the company. Another current feature is the blog, which provides detailed articles on common computer issues, viruses, and news plus do-it-yourself tips and information.



For more information on The Fixers: Computer Repair Atlanta, their services, pricing, and contact information go to http://TheFixersInc.com . They are located at 456 East Ontario Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30310. They can be reached at 404-654-3493 and also have an online contact form on their website. They can be followed on Twitter and liked on Facebook.



About The Fixers: Computer Repair Atlanta

The FIXERS: Computer Repair Atlanta is a computer repair company that caters to residential and commercial customers. They have been repairing computers, laptops, and iPhones for over 10 years with a reputation for great customer service and satisfaction. Offering the lowest prices in the Atlanta area, the company provides free consultations and expert repairs from experienced technicians. They are also a Chamber of Commerce member and verified and reviewed by Thumbtack verification services.