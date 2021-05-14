The Florida Healthcare Law Firm Announces Free Consultations

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- The Florida Healthcare Law Firm, an organization exclusively devoted to legal issues facing medical professionals of all sorts, is proud to announce a valuable benefit. Now, people with legal troubles can reach out to the team for a complimentary consultation.



It's uncommon for legal teams to provide free consultations for potential clients. But during these turbulent times, the firm wanted to provide added support.



"As the pandemic drags on, we've seen more people looking toward legal remedies," says a representative from the Florida Healthcare Law Firm. "It makes sense. People who lose their jobs still have bills to pay, and plenty of shady lawyers suggest that payouts are right around the corner."



"We've seen reputable, ethical doctors slammed with all sorts of cases within the last year," the representative continues. "It's incredibly difficult and costly to defend yourself repeatedly. We thought free consultations might help."



During a consultation, the team at Florida Healthcare Law Firm will listen to the basics of the case and perform a rudimentary examination of relevant evidence. The team may also sketch out a rudimentary defense plan.



Those consultations can also help organizations conduct standard business transactions, such as hiring a doctor, buying a pharmacy, or implement policies.



"We don't set limits on the conversations people hold with us," the representative says. "As a full-service healthcare law firm, Florida is our focus and medical organizations are our clients. Anyone who needs help can reach out."



Interested parties can take advantage of the program on the company's website. If the conversation turns into a formal legal relationship, fees are involved.



