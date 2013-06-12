The Flow at East Coast Sales to Start on 28 June 2013

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The Flow @ East Coast – Prominently located along bustling East Coast Road, The Flow, with its unique external facade, offers a shopping experience through its mezzanine style concept shops and restaurants, setting the new benchmark for a unique shopping experience in the east.



The Flow @ East Coast Consists of 4 main levels and one basement level, offering a vibrant mix of 56 units comprising retail, food & beverage, clinic and a food court. Each unit with their attached private toilet, allowing shop-owners for a multitude of varying internal configurations.



Set forth as an amazing mixture of sophisticated and energetic urban living, The Flow @ East Coast is not just another commercial development, but a perfect investment for those who seek for quality convenience inside and outside the door.



The Flow @ East Coast is advantageously seated in Katong, a prestigious location with endless choices of dining, shopping and entertainment. Surrounded mostly by private residential housing and good schools, this will definitely generate the flow of traffic.



Plentiful and easily available public buses make The Flow @ East Coast reachable in only 10 to 20 minutes from the city area. Major expressways like ECP, PIE and KPE also available to enable visitors to reach Flow @ East Coast easily from all parts of Singapore.



As a rare freehold mixed development seated in a prime area, The Flow @ East Coast has its own investment value. Most lands in Singapore are 99-year leasehold nowadays, turning a rare freehold commercial development like The Flow @ East Coast to a valuable investment.



With close proximity to East Coast Park, the architectural design of The Flow at East Coast takes inspiration from the fluidity of the ocean and sea breezes.Through the uniquely design glass facade with coloured fins, provides every unit with good external visibility and excellent frontage during day and night.



Oxley Holdings is a lifestyle property developer engaged in the development of residential, commercial and industrial developments that cater to upwardly mobile homebuyers and entrepreneurs who value quality, style and convenience.



Commercial properties (with the exception of industrial property) are not regulated by cooling measures such as tight loans and additional buyer stamp duty. Most commercial properties are still reasonably priced. Hence, they have become the new target of investors.



For The Flow @ East Coast floor plan, please refer to http://flow-at-eastcoast.officialnewlaunch.com/



