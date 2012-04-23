The Flower Arranging School Teaches the Lovely and Useful Art of Floristry Training

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- There is nothing quite like a gorgeous flower arrangement to add beauty and colour to a room or event.



From a charming vase of roses placed on a dining room table to a breathtaking bouquet prepared for a bride-to-be, flowers really do add a lovely touch of loveliness to many occasions.



But as anyone who has ever tried to arrange flowers knows quite well, it’s not as easy as it looks. Flower arranging takes a combination of skill, an eye for colour and perspective, and a level of patience that not everybody knows how to do on their own.



For over 30 years, Ada Haygarth has been a professional florist and flower arranger, working with celebrities in the film and television industry. In an effort to share her passion for flower arranging with others, she opened The Flower Arranging School in Cheshire, UK.



The school recently began offering a new range and variety of flower arranging courses that cover topics like flower arranging, floral design, and floristry.



“Our courses are designed to suit the absolute beginner through to those looking for more inspiration,” an article on the school’s website noted, adding that in order to make things as easy as possible for its students, the school includes a full range of flower arranging supplies like tools, ribbons and accessories.



From Mum-daughter duos who are looking for something enjoyable to do together and brides-to-be who want to design their own bouquets and arrangements to those who are interested in floristry training, The Flower Arranging School offers something for everyone.



For example, one of the more popular flower arranging classes is called Beginners Flower Arranging. This class will teach novices everything they need to know about making professional looking and attractive floral arrangements. By the end of the day, each student will have made at least three gorgeous arrangements that they can take home with them.



Another flower arranging course that tends to fill up quite quickly teaches the art of silk flower arranging. The comprehensive one-day class covers everything students need to know about making the beautiful and colorful arrangements. Perfect for gifts and home décor, students will have the opportunity to create and keep at least four silk flower arrangements in a variety of colours and styles.



About The Flower Arranging School

The Flower Arranging School offers several different types of flower arranging courses that are perfect for the novice up to the more experienced student. Classes cover topics like flower arranging, floristry, and floral design. The school is owned by Ada Haygarth, who has worked as a professional florist for over 30 years. Both weekday and weekend classes are available and all supplies are included. For more information, please visit http://www.flowerarrangingschool.com