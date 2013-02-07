The Following Stock Are in Play This Week

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Tradersnewsletters.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: E-Waste Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: EWSI), Sigma Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: SGLB), eLayaway, Inc. (OTCQB: ELAY), MWW Automotive Group (OTCQB: MWWC)



E-Waste Systems, Inc. (OTC:EWSI), an electronic waste management and reverse logistics company, announced today the signing of a definitive Master License agreement for the People's Republic of China, which includes an agreement for an investment into the Company. The initial value of the deal is worth $800,000, plus royalties and a minimum $5,000,000 sales commitment. In addition to the license agreement, the deal includes an investment of $650,000 in EWSI, via a new common share issuance at $0.08/share. EWSI, with nationwide logistics coverage that includes every zip code in the Continental US, expands to China through their eWaste pure play brand with this agreement. EWSI brings technology, regulatory knowledge, industry experience and market knowledge to the deal. Tanke, Inc. (OTC:TNKE) brings its significant experience in China and its presence in environmental technologies to EWSI.



Sigma Labs, Inc. (OTC:SGLB) announced today that it has filed a new provisional patent application that will enable rapid process qualification and part certification for 3D Printing of critical metal parts. Dr. Vivek Dave, Executive Vice President of Sigma Labs, stated that "Metal parts for critical applications in aerospace, defense and biomedical parts require very strict quality control. Additive manufacturing or 3D Printing is a great way to make metal parts, yet one problem the industry currently faces is how to assure the quality. Our newly filed patent application discloses original technology that will allow the use of real-time, on-machine measurements to rapidly qualify additive manufacturing processes and certify parts made using these methods." Mark Cola, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs, adds that "This patent application is a key part of our commercialization strategy on how to enable metal parts additive manufacturing and 3D printing worldwide. The ability to offer rapid qualification and certification capability will favorably impact our current and future customers as they bring new products to market. We invested significant internal research and development resources to help secure this IP and we plan to successfully offer it to clients worldwide to help them achieve their additive manufacturing goals in aerospace, defense, biomedical and beyond." Sigma Labs' plan to apply its PrintRite3D(TM) in-process monitoring technology to the 3D printing of metal parts for critical applications is described in a recent industry trade article by Design-2-Part Magazine.



eLayaway, Inc. (OTC:ELAY) For the fifth year in a row, the Minnesota Vikings have chosen to extend their agreement with to process their 2013 season ticket renewal program for their fans. The popular payment plan makes it possible for Vikings' fans to use layaway to pay over time for their season ticket renewals. Season ticket holders can choose to have the payments automatically drafted from their checking accounts or pay cash at any MoneyGram(R) location. eLayaway's intuitive calculator lets the user set their payments for monthly, bi-weekly or weekly withdrawal. "eLayaway is the perfect tool for fans looking for an affordable alternative to credit and for teams looking to increase ticket sales," said Sergio Pinon, CEO of eLayaway. "We are excited to, once again, be working with the Vikings' organization and their enthusiastic fans."



MWW Automotive Group (OTC:MWWC), a global design, engineering, and manufacturing firm, serving the world's leading automotive and industrial manufacturers, announced today that Five Axis has significantly expanded its relationship with the firm for their entire Scion Five:AD accessory line of products. After Five Axis has successfully concluded its intense due diligence, has validated MWW's pre-production process and experienced the high quality of the first MWW production deliveries of Five: AD products, Troy Sumitomo, CEO of Five Axis has awarded the production painting and fulfillment logistics of the Five:AD Scion FR-S, Scion TC and Scion IQ programs to MWW Automotive. Production for the FR-S and TC has already begun and first shipments have been successfully delivered. The Scion IQ will follow shortly. The programs consist of Front Air Dams, Rear Spoilers, Side Skirts and Rear Spats for the Scion FR-S, The Scion IQ and the Scion TC.



