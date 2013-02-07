The Following Stocks Are on the Move

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Tradersnewsletters.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCQB: LVVV), Chancery Resources, Inc. (OTCPINK: CCRY), AquaLiv Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AQLV), Pazoo, Inc., (OTCQB: PZOO)



LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC:LVVV), makers of the innovative LiveWire Energy(TM) chew products, is expanding its broker network to include "Big Box" retailers by engaging Navigator Sales and Marketing. "Big Box" retailers typically operate stores with more than 50,000 square feet of retail space. With its national reach, Navigator delivers high quality consumer goods to top "Big Box" grocers, consumer packaged goods companies and independent retailers. The Navigator partners collectively have over 50 combined years of experience with major companies such as Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Frito Lay/Pepsico NYSE: PEP), Supervalu/American Stores (NYSE: SVU)and Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) Navigator's focus has been on driving and implementing sales and marketing initiatives as well as building sales teams.



Chancery Resources, Inc. (OTC:CCRY) In December 2012, CCRY acquired AirTrona International, Inc. CCRY has adopted the business plan of Airtrona. CCRY is now a provider of top-quality commercial and industrial high-grade Ozone Generators for a wide variety of commercial, industrial and residential applications, including ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems.



AquaLiv Technologies, Inc. (OTC:AQLV), a life sciences research and development company and vertically integrated premium natural food producer, announced today that its subsidiary, Aistiva Corporation, has released two redesigned models of its popular AquaLiv Water System. The AquaLiv Water System is a home water purification and enhancement device that restores tap water to a "better than spring water quality." The system boosts alkalinity naturally, decreases water's oxidative strain on the body, and increases water's hydration capability. Such enhancements surpass the 'purification-only' concept seen in most water systems today.



Pazoo, Inc., (OTC:PZOO) is announcing that it will extend its binding letter of intent for the acquisition of New Jersey based DMC Athletics & Rehabilitation, Inc. (DMC) to June 30, 2013. DMC is a collection of Out Patient Orthopedic Physical Therapy and Personal Training Centers in Morris County, New Jersey. On Tuesday October 2, 2012 Pazoo executed a binding letter of intent for the acquisition of DMC. The letter of intent was to expire forty-five days after execution if a definitive agreement was not signed. DMC was significantly impacted from Hurricane Sandy at the end of October, as were many businesses in New Jersey and the surrounding areas. Hurricane Sandy resulted in over a week's worth of lost business, damage to equipment, and a total financial loss of well over six figures.



Disclosure

We are not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit http://tradernewsletters.com/ for complete risks and disclosures.