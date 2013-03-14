The Forex Trading Institute Celebrates 8 Years

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Founder and CEO Steve Rising remembers when folks were apprehensive about learning via online web conferencing. Eight years ago, people believed you had to sit in a physical classroom to receive quality training. Now it is the just the opposite: Most folks believe classroom training is archaic. During any one of our weekly online live market training sessions, we have folks from all over the planet attending.



Eight years ago, The Forex Trading Institute was one of just a handful of forex training companies pursuing online training. We were also one of a select few using the real-time live market to train with. Another hallmark of our training programs is that there is only a one time charge for unlimited training. That means those first clients who signed on 8 years ago still get refresher training at no cost.



This is one of the realities of learning to trade. You need to have access to ongoing training so that you are exposed to various market conditions. The professional golfer does not stop getting lessons or stop practicing. It really is a myth that you can attend a one-time training class, regardless of the length, and cover all of the various market conditions. This is also one of the limitations when trying to learn how to trade the forex from a book or a set of DVD's.



Our clients receive weekly online training using the real-time live market. They can attend these live classes from the comfort of wherever it is convenient for them. With wireless technology, that can be anywhere. This allows them to learn how to apply in a live market our proprietary forex trading strategies which are a part of our Thinslice Trading methodology. They can learn what to trade, but more importantly, with unlimited access, we show them conditions that are no trade situations as well.



Another shift over the past eight years has been the trader mindset. It used to be that everyone was focused on finding that “get rich quick forex trading product”. Everyone has been burned once or twice seeking what seasoned traders call “The Holy Grail of Forex Trading”. Now folks are just beginning to understand that the #1 mission of a trader is to preserve capital, or as we like to state it, “to look for reasons not to place a trade”. We train them how to differentiate between high probability trading conditions and low probability conditions. The trader soon learns that trading becomes mission #2 right behind preserving capital.



What does Rising see as the next paradigm shift for traders? “Watching the recordings of daily market activity when they cannot attend the live sessions”. YouTube and similar websites have helped change this viewpoint. He states, “We record every training session so that those folks who cannot attend the live sessions can watch the recordings. The information is still fresh and valid even if one has to watch a day or two later. The added benefits are that you can watch a recording several times which means you will have a higher level of retention, as well as pause it apply the processes on your own which creates a stickier learning environment”.



Studies in the cognitive sciences show that there is actually four times greater retention when one watches a current recording as opposed to attending a live session.



The fact that we offer both options, current recordings and live training, simply means our traders learn at a faster rate. And because the access is unlimited, they continue to improve their trading acumen indefinitely.



We started as a leading edge forex training company. We continue to refine our training processes so we can continue to be a leading edge forex training company.



You can have the greatest trading process on the planet but if your training mechanism does not work, it is simply a waste of time and money.



At the Forex Trading Institute, we offer state of the art training coupled with a solid, time-tested forex trading methodology, Thinslice Trading.



