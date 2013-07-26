The Forgetful Tooth Fairy: Bold and Enthralling New Children's Book Takes Cue from Author's Own Forgetful Tendencies

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Forgetfulness plagues everyone and, thanks to a compelling new children’s book by Jeannette Melton, it appears the tooth fairy isn’t immune from the odd mental slip up. ‘The Forgetful Tooth Fairy’ takes young readers and their parents into her kingdom and the plan that is hatched to help improve her memory.



The Forgetful Tooth Fairy is a fairy tale, a children's story, about a forgetful tooth fairy who cannot remember to visit the children who have lost their tooth. The fairy tale centers around the tooth fairy kingdom where The Forgetful Tooth Fairy, who was known at birth as Beautiful Flower, now gets her name due to her forgetfulness.



The tooth fairies in Fairy Land are assigned to keep the kingdom clean. This includes visiting children who have lost their tooth. The tooth fairies patiently wait for the loose tooth to come out. When children place their tooth under a pillow waiting for a visit from a tooth fairy, a tooth fairy will visit the children once they are asleep, that is, unless the child is unfortunately assigned a tooth fairy with forgetful tendencies.



In this children's book, the Tooth Fairy King discovers that the children and their parents are saddened from missed visits by the tooth fairy who truly does not realize the affect her missed visits are having on children and their parents.



The tooth fairies come together in an effort to ensure that children's teeth are picked up on schedule to prevent the continued sadness emerging through the kingdom.



As the author explains, the narrative was inspired by her own forgetful ways.



“I’ll admit - my memory can be awful. I once forgot to collect my daughter’s tooth from under her pillow and her aunt suggested that we fire the forgetful tooth fairy,” says Melton.



“After asking around, I discovered that I wasn’t the only person whose child experienced a forgetful tooth fairy. This forgetfulness inspired me to create the story of a forgetful tooth fairy. It’s wrapped up with a beautiful ending that tips its hat to all of us who wish our memories were better!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, “This is a very good book that ties the story of the Tooth Fairy into a nice little bow. It is a good story for young children that ask all those questions about the tooth fairy and you don't have any good or creative answers. This book tells a vivid story about the land of the fairies and how seriously they take their job, except for one forgetful fairy. My son, age 5, loved every minute of it and loves it when I give each fairy a different voice. There are very good lessons written into the story to make it wholesome and fun reading for bedtime or naptime. I bet your little one will enjoy it too!”



‘The Forgetful Tooth Fairy’, published by the author, is available now.



About the Author: Jeannette Melton

Jeannette Melton is a single mother of two residing in Miami, Florida. She has wanted to write books since her son was a youth. Now, with the publication of “The Forgetful Tooth Fairy” the dream has come true. This is the first of many children’s books that she envisions publishing.