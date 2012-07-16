The Fort Myers Regional Partnership Launches Service to Help New Businesses Get Started in Florida

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- The Fort Myers Regional Partnership—Lee County’s Economic Development Office—recently started a service offering that targets new Florida businesses.



The economic development office’s website now includes business incentives and site selector services tools that business owners can use as they work to get their new operation up and running.



As noted on the site, there are many reasons that company owners would want to locate or expand their business in Lee County. For example, the area has plenty of buildings and land available that will help get the new company started quickly. In addition, site selectors have found that the area provides a growing market in which new businesses can thrive.



Clicking on the “Site Selection” tab, which is located at the top of the Fort Myers Regional Partnership homepage, will bring business owners to some of the website’s new services. This area of the website features a statistical digest, information on key industries, demographic data, facts about the local infrastructure, and helpful information about state and local incentives that are available.



The recently-launched site selector services section of the website also includes in-depth information about the various tax advantages that Florida can offer business owners. As noted in an article on the website, the state of Florida has no state income tax.



“In addition, Florida has no estate tax, which makes this one of the best tax climates in America,” the article said, adding that businesses also benefit from low corporate income taxes.



“And because Florida’s tax rate of 5.5% is far below the highest 9.9% rate, you can hold on to more of your hard-earned money. Combine all that with Lee County’s healthy incentive packages, expanding workforce, and outstanding location, and you have the perfect environment for growing your business.”



New business owners who are interested in learning more about the development office’s business incentives may select the “Financial/Incentives” tab. This section includes helpful advice about state and local incentives, an article about the state’s “Enterprise Zone,” and information about bonds and where and how to apply for a business loan.



