The Forthcoming 2014 Edition of Hyundai I20 Expected Soon, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Hyundai Motors has introduced one of the best hatchback cars in India. Also, Hyundai cars are not only suitable for the urban space but also are performance-oriented.



Recently, the 2014 edition of the next generation i20 was being spotted during the test drive on the Indian roads.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the forthcoming edition of Hyundai i20 will have an all-new platform. Apart from that, the car is expected to be much bigger than the existing model of i20.



Gaadi.com also feels that the much anticipated 2014 edition of this successful hatchback will be getting a progression of its fluidic design sculpture in terms of styling. Apart from that, the 1.2L petrol as well as the 1.4L diesel engines of the existing i20 are expected to be carried on to the forthcoming model.



The research team at Gaadi.com also feels that the forthcoming model of i20 will be making its debut next year in 2014. Also, it will be seen encountering the next generation models of Honda Jazz that is also expected to be launched by 2014 in the Indian market, according to the reports of Hindustan Times.



Other than that, Hyundai Motors is also carrying out the testing process on a regular basis for the next generation i10 and Santa Fe in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of 2014 Hyundai i20 can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Hyundai-i20 to know more about Hyundai i20 at Gaadi.com