Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Fortress Resorts PLC (RHTL.N0000) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'The Fortress Resorts PLC (RHTL.N0000) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'The Fortress Resorts PLC'.



WMI's 'The Fortress Resorts PLC (RHTL.N0000) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'The Fortress Resorts PLC' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'The Fortress Resorts PLC'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

The Fortress Resorts PLC (The Fortress) is a hospitality service provider, based in Sri Lanka. The company carries out the business of managing hotels. It offers ayurvedic treatments, a free flow swimming pool, wine cellar, restaurants, boutiques and exquisitely appointed rooms, lofts and residences. The Fortress also provides food and beverages, lodging, special events theme parks and other hospitality activities. The company operates through its subsidiary La Forteresse Pvt Ltd; and hotel: The Fortress Resort & Spa. The Fortress is headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka.



Companies Mentioned



The Fortress Resorts PLC



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146728/the-fortress-resorts-plc-rhtln0000-company-capsule.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###