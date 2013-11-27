The Founders of Jobuzu Have Created Two Additional Websites to Help People in the UK Find Jobs

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Jobuzu Network, a popular search engine that helps individuals in the United Kingdom during their job search, has expanded. The founders of Jobuzu.co.uk have launched two additional websites to compliment Jobuzu within the UK job search market.



For those readers who missed the last announcement, Jobuzu is a vertical search engine for jobs. They crawl the entire Internet in order to find the latest job offers that are posted on company sites, job boards, agencies and even newspapers. Jobuzu is all about helping jobseekers in the UK find a job that suits their needs.



Expanding further, the founders have created two separate websites that are similar to the ever so popular Jobuzu Network.



Demandjobs.co.uk – DemandJobs compliments Jobuzu search by offering a ranking system that makes it easier for jobseekers to find jobs that are more relevant to their search.



Jobblu.co.uk – Jobblu indexes jobs directly from company websites. They do not crawl through generic job boards, so there are no duplicates on the site. Jobseekers like this site, because Jobblu is a direct hire search engine for jobs.



The three sites have been built on a similar platform. When going to all three of these sites, jobseekers will find two separate boxes to fill out. The first one is labelled “what” and the second one is labelled “where.” In the “where” field, for example, put “London” and in the “what” field, put “maintenance.” If there are jobs available, they will pop up.



Jobseekers can use all three sites in order to find a job that suits them. Each site can be used, free of charge. Readers who are interested in trying one of the search engines out should click here to search.



About Jobuzu, DemandJobs and Jobblu

Jobuzu, DemandJobs and Jobblu are three sites that have been created in order to help individuals residing in the United Kingdom find a job. The search feature is so easy to use that even beginners could use it.



Company Contact : Ricky Gill

Company Email: ricky.gill@jobuzu.co.uk

Company Phone : 448458052162