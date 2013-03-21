The Four Reasons Launches Taste - a New Food Blog with Gourmet Food Recipes

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The Four Seasons has officially launched Taste, a new food blog with gourmet recipes. Food blogs have always been a passion of the Four Seasons team and Taste was their way of getting into the industry. Taste is setup on its own sub-domain and it’s said to provide the best food recipes, gourmet food ideas, and more. Taste offers an innovative way to enjoy the best there is in delicious, succulent foods.



Taste has been separated into five main areas. The first and primary section of the new taste website is their recipes department. Here, visitors can find the most extravagant gourmet recipes that the blog has to provide. There are also family based food recipes that are perfect for your average mom, dad or child! If cooking is your passion, the recipes found at the Taste blog at the Four Seasons are top notch and perfectly catered to your needs. The second section is their restaurants department, where they list some of the best restaurants in the United States. This includes restaurants in Austin, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, and more. If you’re looking for an amazing place to eat, the restaurants you will find here are the best in the country. The third section on the blog is their ingredients department, which is dedicated to the top ingredients that you can include in meals that you cook at home. This includes ingredients like chicken, kale, chocolate, beets, mushrooms, apples, and even crab. The community is able to ‘up vote’ these ingredients, which gets them higher on the list. The fourth department of the website is dedicated to the chefs that help cook all the great food in America. You can find chefs that make up the Taste team, as well as chefs from top restaurants around the world. Finally, the fifth and last department on the Taste website is the news section, where all of the top food news is discussed. This includes news from the biggest restaurants in the country, as well as news surrounding food recipes!



Taste puts a unique and modern perspective on food. It’s a great resource for finding food recipes and gourmet foods that you can cook at home, or even as a professional chef. The blog can help you tone your skills and become a better cooker than you ever imagined you could be. It even includes a recipe of the week section, which is dedicated to the most popular recipes within the community. If you want to see the types of dishes other Taste fans are enjoying, this is the place to do it!



The Taste food blog has gotten off to a brilliant start. Already, they have a growing Twitter, and active Facebook, and even a presence on Instagram. You can follow them to keep up-to-date with the latest in the industry and read new and exciting news.



Taste is fresh and exciting food blog with everything you need when you’re looking for food recipes, gourmet food ideas, and ingredient inspiration. Their blog has been a real hit to the restaurant industry and it is making a name for itself among home-based cooks as well.



