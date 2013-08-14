The Four Relationships: New Breema Book Provides Universal Framework to Relate to Ingredients and Issues of Life.

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- With interest in Breema’s globally relevant philosophy greatly increasing, the Center’s Director is delighted to announce his seventh ground-breaking book. Jon Schreiber’s ‘The Four Relationships and Other Essential Insights’ adds new dimensions to the existing body of work by highlighting ways Breema looks at our interconnectedness.



Synopsis:



Since 1980, the Breema Center, founded by Dr. Schreiber, has helped thousands of individuals develop a common sense approach to physical, emotional and mental well-being by practicing Breema and its Nine Principles of Harmony. Breema is a comprehensive, holistic system that uses movement and touch, integrated with universal principles, to support becoming present and remaining present during any activity. Breema offers a new way of learning that leads to increased understanding of ourselves and greater harmony in our relationships.



The Four Relationships—our relationship to the body, our relationship to the outside world, our relationship to ourself, and our relationship to our True nature—provide a universal framework that enables us to usefully relate to the ingredients and issues of our life, and to find a meaningful posture and approach to the questions life places in front of us. This book offers new perspectives on what we assume to be true but may not yet have examined about ourselves and our circumstances.



As the author explains, his book explores simple yet profound ways to look at the four relationships that make up life on Earth. One of the major tools Breema uses to take a fresh look is coming to body-mind connection.



“When body and mind are together, you begin to have a relationship to yourself. Without this relationship, we don’t really have a relationship with anything. We relate to the outer layer of people and phenomena, to the ‘story’ about them, but not to their actuality,” says Schreiber. “Our mind and body have been separated for so long, we don’t even know that something is missing. The good news is this—we can bring body and mind together.”



The book’s accessible formulation of important aspects of relating to everything that exists, starting with ourselves, makes it invaluable for anyone who wishes to live a more balanced life, both those new to and those experienced with Breema and its philosophy.



“Readers will discover new ways to benefit from the conditions of life, whatever those may be. By taking a closer look at the four relationships, readers will also be inspired to apply the Nine Principles of Harmony,” Schreiber adds.



Due to increasing demand for the book, interested readers are advised to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



For a limited time, the Breema Center is offering free domestic shipping in the United States and 10% off the cover price.



To purchase ‘The Four Relationships and Other Essential Insights,’ visit: http://bit.ly/17zqrgH



The Breema Center official website: http://www.breema.com



About Jon Schreiber

Jon Schreiber, D. C., Director of the Breema Center and the Breema Clinic in Oakland, California, has been teaching Breema in the U.S. and internationally since 1980. He has presented Breema to interested groups in the fields of medicine, psychology, bodywork, exercise, holistic health, and personal growth. His numerous articles and books focus on the practical philosophy of Breema that underlies the study of Breema bodywork and Self-Breema. In his active clinical practice, Dr. Schreiber uses Breema, Self-Breema, and the Nine Principles of Harmony to help his patients discover the meaning of real health.



He has also been a frequent annual presenter around the U.S. at venues such as Esalen Institute, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies, Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at UCSF, Rowe Conference Center, the American Massage Therapy Association National Convention, and San Francisco State University Holistic Health Program.