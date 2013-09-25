The Fourth Upgrade of WonderFox DVD Video Converter in July Makes It More Powerful and Stable

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- WonderFox Soft, the professional software company specialized in multimedia software solutions including video/audio converting and editing programs upgraded its flagship product WonderFox DVD Video Converter the fourth time in this month.



On July 5, WonderFox DVD Video Converter upgraded from Version 3 to Version 4 which added some great new features such as the online video downloader, video player and with much better interface exchanged. And also supports to backup almost all encrypted DVDs into computer drive disk. However, new features and big improvements also bring some bugs.



“We have to fix those problems ASAP and that’s our fist job” Said by WonderFox Soft CEO Shawn. So we saw WonderFox DVD Video Converter upgraded the fourth time in this July. Now, the newest version is V4.5 which is much more stable. This version fixed all bugs user concern include video/audio synchronization problems, video merge issues, conversion speed, online video download speed, etc. Besides fixing bugs, new version added some new devices to support. The new Nokia Lumia 1020 is supported for users to convert DVD/Video into. And Google Nexus 7, Galaxy Note 3 and Xperia Z Ultral are also supported in the new version.



During this period, WonderFox Soft also adjusted the price strategy of WonderFox DVD Video Converter. New added a 1 year/PC purchase option for users to experience. And it offers almost the cheapest price in the market with only $19.95. And the life-time license price reduced to $29.95 which is also a very competitive price. This should be a good piece of news for all users. Purchase One here.



Through the 4 times of upgrades, WonderFox DVD Video Converter is much more stable. If you need backup encrypted DVDs, convert video files, download online video, play DVD/Video, edit video, extract audio from video and convert to popular audio format or even capture/save picture from video, you can have a try on this DVD video converter.



About WonderFox DVD Video Converter

WonderFox DVD Video Converter provides the easiest solution to convert DVD and video files. It enables to remove DVD copy protection and then convert DVD video to any HD/SD video format at your will. Support 110+ video formats and devices, WonderFox DVD Video Converter is an absolutely all-in-one DVD/Video tool. Learn more by consulting the link below:



http://www.videoconverterfactory.com/dvd-video-converter/



About WonderFox Soft, Inc.

WonderFox Soft, Inc. established in 2009, is a software company specialized in multimedia software solutions including video/audio converting and editing programs. As a professional provider for multimedia software applications, WonderFox Soft firmly holds the aim to be the best digital media software supplier.



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