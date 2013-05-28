The Franchise Learning Channel Announces Placement Blue Dawg Power Wash Franchise in Katy, Houston

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Lewis Trio, President of The Franchise Learning Channel announced the successful placement of The Blue Dawg Power Wash® franchise in the Houston suburb of Katy. This really hot franchise concept will be owned by local entrepreneur Reginald Carter. Reginald, A Marine Corp veteran was a correctional officer and worked with at risk youths. He wanted more control over his future and thought about starting his own business. After he looked at several franchises he contacted Lewis Trio, a Franchise Broker for help.



After several conversations between Reginald and Lewis, Lewis went to work searching for the perfect match for Reginald. The research produced several companies but the match between Blue Dawg Power Wash® and Reginald was the best franchise by far. Nick Kelso, Co-owner, CFO and Director of Franchising for Blue Dawg and their parent company Jet-Black® Sealcoating and Asphalt Repair took Reginald through their entire business process.



A franchise broker is similar to a real estate broker in their services to their clients. According to Lewis Trio who has thirty years of experience, "The best way to search for a franchise is to first define what kind of business model you want. Once you have a business model defined then look at the franchise market and see if that type of business is available in your area. We're match makers!"



This Las Vegas based franchise broker service provides help to any individual who wants to own their own business and take control of their lives.



This is the national leader in professional pressure washing services who brings state of the art pressure washing equipment, detergents, and cleaning techniques to the front door of your home or business. While the high pressure is important, the choice of detergents and ability to use hot water or even steam is the key to most cleaning challenges.



