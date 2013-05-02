The Free Classified Ad Website-Rapid City Ad-Site Renovates; Upgrades for Viewers

Rapid City, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The owners of the online website, RapidCityExchange.com are excited to announce that they have recently completed the latest phase of redesign to the site. The intent has been to focus on the best experience for users. While there was great success with the old website, the owners wanted to be certain the users would be able to take advantage of the latest technology in web design.



The owners and operators of the Rapid City site, are keenly aware of the changing industry of online marketing and sales, and their hope is that these changes will help the visitors find the goods and services they need. Not only can you post free classified ads, they have also added a Blog and Event Calendar! Recently, upon questioning they stated, “We're a local family that started it for Rapid City as we noticed that most of the other sites are full of spam etc. We monitor our site daily and care that the visitors are protected and that they find what they want!” The company is also a member of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce.



Upon visiting the site, one will find that there is no charge for posting an ad. One may sell everything from there, including houses, cars, boats, jewelry, furniture and more. This has proven to be a valuable resource for those wanting to buy and sell items, without the burden of the high price of advertising.



